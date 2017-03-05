Central Coast activists plan a “Day Without a Woman” events

March 5, 2017

Central Coast activists are planning a general strike on March 8 as part of the “Day Without a Woman” demonstrations. Proponents are asking women to take a day off from work, school and shopping.

If required to work, promoters are asking supporters of the “Day Without a Woman” strike to wear red.

“In the same spirit of love and liberation that inspired the Women’s March, we join together in making March 8, “A Day Without a Woman,” recognizing the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system–while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity,” according to the group’s website.

In addition to the strike, organizers of the SLO Women’s March are planning a March 8 demonstration. Proponents are asking people to meet at Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Supporters will then march through San Luis Obispo.

In Santa Barbara, proponents of a “Day Without a Woman” have planned a rally at De La Guerre Plaza at 11:30 p.m. that will include, speakers, musicians, a knitting circle and free fitness classes.

“Women are striking to show what a day without women looks like,” according to a press release on the event. “The strike will highlight “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socioeconomic system, while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurity.”

Loading...