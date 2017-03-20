Crime rising in SLO, but violent crime down
Crime in San Luis Obispo increased by 11 percent in 2016, according to the city’s police department. Violent crime, however, decreased by 7 percent.
On Friday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department issued a news release detailing 2016 crime statistics and providing comparisons to 2015 data. SLOPD says crime in San Luis Obispo reflects statewide trends, particularly a rise in property crime.
While overall crime increased, it grew at a diminishing rate. In 2015, crime in San Luis Obispo increased by 21 percent.
In terms of violent crime, there were 38 rapes, 21 robberies and 118 aggravated assaults in SLO in 2016, according to SLOPD crime data.
The most common crime in 2016 was theft from vehicles. SLOPD tallied 673 reported incidents of theft from vehicles, a 52 percent increase from 2015.
Police Chief Deanna Cantrell attributed the prevalence of theft from vehicles in part to San Luis Obispo’s culture and to the 2014 state ballot measure Prop. 47, which reduced penalties for certain drug possession and theft offenses.
The increase in theft from vehicles “reflects in part a cultural issue in the city, with people failing to lock their doors and remove items of value due to a false sense of security,” Cantrell said.
SLO’s police chief also said, as a result of Prop. 47, the number of adults placed on misdemeanor probation increased by 44 percent. Misdemeanor probation carries little or no supervision, the chief said.
Rehabilitation efforts that do not punish offenders for lack of cooperation fail and translate directly to more crime, particularly property crime, Cantrell said.
Cantrell also noted in the news release that SLOPD is facing a staffing shortage due to retirements, terminations and injuries. Consequently, some special assignment teams that work on crime prevention have been shifted to general patrol duties, Cantrell said.
Let’s get to the point.
Crime is on the rise because of proposition 47 and 57. End of story.
If you’re not familiar, the measure required misdemeanor sentencing instead of felony for the following crimes:
Shoplifting, where the value of property stolen does not exceed $950
Grand theft, where the value of the stolen property does not exceed $950
Receiving stolen property, where the value of the property does not exceed $950
Forgery, where the value of forged check, bond or bill does not exceed $950
Fraud, where the value of the fraudulent check, draft or order does not exceed $950
Writing a bad check, where the value of the check does not exceed $950
Personal use of most illegal drugs
In January 2015, it was announced that as many as 1 million Californians could be eligible to change past felony convictions on their records under Proposition 47.
That means that career criminals get a slap on the wrist and are then are released to continue to terrorize our neighborhood by burglarizing and stealing from hard working citizens.
OH, BUT WAIT.. as if that isn’t bad enough, we also have Prop 57 to look forward to which reclassifies “non-violent” (please notice the quotation marks) into misdemeanors. Some of those so called “non-violent” crimes include:
Rape by intoxication
Rape of an unconscious person
Human trafficking involving sex act with minors
Drive-by shooting
Assault with a deadly weapon
Taking a hostage
Domestic violence involving trauma
Supplying a firearm to a gang member
Lewd acts upon a child
Hate crime causing physical injury
Failing to register as a sex offender
Arson causing great bodily injury
Felon obtaining a firearm
Discharging a firearm on school grounds
False imprisonment of an elder
I can only imagine how bad it’s going to get in the months and years to come as these criminals continue to work the system.
Crime is rising but only a little bit? and violent crime is not rising? Soooooo we should be happy? Come back next year and tell us crime is down, all crime, and then I’ll be happy. Geeze!
That’s because the term “violent” is apparently extremely subjective to CA lawmakers and voters who ushered these laws in with a vote of almost 64%. Shameful that people don’t read the ballots and even more shameful that politicians write with ballots as “The Safe Schools and Neighborhood Act” as prop 47 was.