Drunk man chases, threatens girl walking to Paso Robles middle school

March 31, 2017

A drunk 20-year-old man chased after and threatened to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl who was walking to Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles on Thursday, according to the city’s police department.

Shortly before 7:50 a.m., Jesus Alberto Bernalsalgado, 20, was heavily intoxicated and walking behind the victim while she walked to school on 31st Street, a police department press release states. Bernalsalgado began walking faster and closer to her. The victim, who feared for her safety, ran away from Bernalsalgado, but he chased her toward school.

As Bernalsalgado chased the girl, he threatened to sexually assault her, according to the news release. But, a school crossing guard observed him harassing the 12-year-old and flagged down a Paso Robles police officer who was doing traffic enforcement work in the area. The officer quickly located Bernalsalgado and detained him.

Police charged Bernalsalgado with threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, annoying a child under 18, assault with intent to commit rape on a child under 18 and public intoxication. Officers booked Bernalsalgado in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remains with his bail set at $100,000.

The girl was shaken, but she was not injured, and she received help from school officials on campus.

Paso Robles police are reminding parents of the importance of talking with their children about crime prevention and awareness.

