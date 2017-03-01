Former Cal Poly player joins the Lakers

A former Cal Poly basketball player, who grew up in Southern California rooting for the Los Angeles Lakers, is now a member of his favorite team.

David Nwaba signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers, making him the first Cal Poly basketball player in the school’s Division 1 era to sign an NBA contract. On Tuesday, Magic Johnson, the new Lakers President of Basketball Operations, announced Nwaba would be joining the team.

Then later in the day, Nwaba played five minutes for the Lakers in their game against the Charlotte Hornets. Nwaba grabbed one rebound and missed his one shot attempt.

Nwaba played at Cal Poly from 2013 to 2016. In his senior season, he led Cal Poly with 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Nwaba is one of only 23 players to score more than 1,000 career points at Cal Poly, and he finished 15th in program history with 465 rebounds.

“Dreams come true,” Cal Poly Head Coach Joe Callero wrote on Twitter.

Callero noted that Nwaba earned a scholarship, won a Big West Conference championship and received his degree before making it to the NBA.

Prior to joining the Lakers, Nwaba had been playing with the team’s affiliate in the NBA Development League. Nwaba was averaging 13.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while playing for the Los Angeles D-Fenders. He had a 64.5 shooting percentage.

