Former coach gets probation for disputed act of child molestation

March 7, 2017

A former Santa Maria youth basketball coach, who was accused of molesting a teenage girl over multiple years, received a five-year probation sentence and was set free from jail on Monday. The alleged victim in the case had recanted her story, but the judge found the initial allegations to be credible and the defendant had a prior conviction relating to a child molestation case.

In 2004, Ramoan Blackmon was accused of oral copulation and sex with a minor, as well as dissuading a witness. He pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge, which was then dropped in 2011.

But, last year, Blackmon, 37, was again accused of child molestation. On this occasion, he was accused of hugging and kissing a girl, as well as touching her butt, breasts and vagina.

Initial reports suggested Blackmon moved in with the teen’s mother in 2013, and the couple married in July 2015. The teen was reported to have told investigators that Blackmon would enter her room at night and molest her. It is unclear, though, if that was actually the girl’s initial account of the alleged abuse.

On Nov. 16, 2016, the teen notified her school counselor and then police about the abuse she allegedly suffered, and officers arrested Blackmon.

Then in December, the alleged victim testified during a preliminary hearing that she made up the allegations in order to receive attention. She cried while recanting her story. At one point, the teen also put her head on arm while on the witness stand.

When pressed by the prosecution, the teen said multiple times that she could not remember certain events. The alleged victim testified she was not pressured to change her story.

But, a judge ruled that the victim’s testimony was not credible, and there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial. The judge said he took into account all of the circumstances, including the teen’s demeanor.

Blackmon was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor 14 years or younger and three counts of lewd acts with a child. If convicted, he was facing up to 14 years in prison.

Earlier this year, Blackmon accepted a deal with prosecutors, and he pleaded no contest to one count of committing lewd acts on a minor.

During a sentencing hearing on Monday, a judge gave Blackmon credit for time served and released him from custody. But, the judge ordered Blackmon to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and pay fines, in addition to serving five years of felony probation. Blackmon will also be prohibited from coaching youth basketball.

