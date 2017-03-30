Guns, drugs, toddler turn up at Paso Robles probation search

A probation search conducted at a Paso Robles home Wednesday morning led to the discovery of an apparent drug dealing operation, as well as a pair of guns and a toddler. The search concluded with two arrests, while one suspect remains at large.

Around 9:30 a.m., the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, a sheriff’s K9 and probation department personnel searched at a home in the 200 block of Kayla Ct. During the search, investigators discovered two firearms, one of which was loaded.

Authorities also found about eight ounces of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of heroin, more than $8,000, a scale and drug paraphernalia, a sheriff’s office press release states. Officers likewise found a 22-month old child in the home.

Investigators turned the toddler over to Child Welfare Services and arrested Michael Bryce Strader, 38, of Paso Robles and Gwendolyn Jane Hawkins, 41, of Templeton. Deputies charged Strader with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and violating his probation. Hawkins was charged with willful cruelty to a child with the possibility of injury or death and two charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Authorities booked Strader and Hawkins into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where both remain in custody as of Thursday morning. Strader’s bail is set at $20,000 and Hawkins’ bail is set at $100,000.

Sheriff’s officials have issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for Christopher Shawn Boerner, 36, of Paso Robles. Boerner is wanted on two charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and child endangerment.

