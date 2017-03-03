Hit-and-run suspects beat up Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputy

March 3, 2017

Two men who were allegedly involved in a DUI hit-and-run beat up a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy who tried to arrest them early Wednesday morning. The suspects sent the deputy to the emergency room with head and back injuries, as well as a bite on his hand, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once backup arrived, the suspects were arrested. One of the men, though, went away kicking and caused damage to a patrol car, in addition to injuring the deputy.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, CHP officers and a sheriff’s deputy headed to the area of Highway 101 and Patterson Avenue to investigate a report of a hit-and-run car crash.

The collision caused the victim’s vehicle to go down an embankment, overturn and come to a rest on its roof, a sheriff’s office press release states.

While the deputy and CHP officers were at the scene, authorities received reports about a vehicle driving on its rims with front-end damage in the area of S. Turnpike Avenue. A deputy then came across a damaged white Toyota Tundra truck in the area of Turnpike and Hollister avenues.

After find the truck, the deputy observed Jared Ashton, 34, who appeared to be intoxicated. Ashton was walking away from the vehicle and Micah Wroten, 25, was standing nearby.

The deputy tried to direct Ashton out of the roadway and onto the sidewalk. Ashton refused to comply with the orders and became verbally confrontational.

Then, the deputy tried to detain Ashton. But, Wroten moved in from the deputy’s side and struck him in the face, according to the press release.

A fistfight ensued, during which both suspects threw punches, hitting the deputy several times in the face, back head and upper body. The deputy fought back, and the the suspects kept punching him.

After a few minutes, a CHP officer found the deputy and immediately arrested Ashton. More deputies arrived, and they managed to take both suspects into custody.

Still, Wroten continued to resist, even after being handcuffed. Wroten kicked at deputies, as well as the patrol car, damaging the vehicle.

During the fight, the deputy suffered moderate injuries to his head, back, elbows, knees, hands and wrist, as well as the bite on his hand. The deputy was transferred to the emergency room, where he received treatment.

Ashton and Wroten were booked in Santa Barbara County Jail. Both suspects were treated for minor injuries.

The suspects are charged with resisting arrest with force and violence, as well as offenses related to the DUI and hit-and-run. Ashton and Wroten are being held on $500,000 bail.

