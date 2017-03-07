Illegal immigrant, five times deported, charged in fatal LA crash
March 7, 2017
A 45-year-old Mexican national who has a long criminal history and has been deported from the United States five times is sitting in Los Angeles County Jail on murder and DUI manslaughter charges. [LA Daily News]
Estuardo Alvarado, 45, allegedly struck and killed Arleta woman Sandra Duran, 42, while fleeing the scene after hitting a parked car. Duran’s son, Christian Galban, 18, and his girlfriend Stephanie Garcia, 18 were in the car at the time of the crash. Both Galban and Garcia suffered injuries but survived.
The crash occurred on Feb. 19 on Sepulveda Boulevard in North Hills. Alvarado allegedly tried to pass some vehicles and struck a parked car. Then, after stopping briefly, he fled at high speeds, ran a red light and T-boned into the driver’s side of Duran’s Toyota Camry.
Alvarado, who was living illegally in Lakeview Terrace, was deported five times between 1998 and 2011. He has been charged with more than 20 felonies and misdemeanors since 1990, court records show.
The charges include being a felon in possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana for sale, the sale or transport of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Alvarado has been convicted of several charges, including DUI, possession of marijuana for sale and misdemeanor hit-and-run. Several cases against him were dismissed or not prosecuted or the conclusions are unclear.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say Alvardo has been on their radar for years.
Duran’s sister Lisa Morales, 36, is an LAPD officer who works in the division where the fatal accident occurred. Morales was on maternity leave at the time her sister was killed.
Morales said when she showed up at the scene of the crash her partners knew that it was her sister, and it was very traumatic.
“It’s a great concern because this could have been prevented,” Morales said. “It’s sad and it’s unfortunate. It’s going to happen not just to my family but to other families.”
The fatal Los Angeles crash occurred just days before President Donald Trump announced plans to create an office within the Department of Homeland Security called Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE). Trump said during a speech to Congress last week that the office would give a voice to “those who have been ignored by our media and silenced by special interests.”
Alvarado is currently charged with five felonies, including murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He is being held at the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail on $2.23 million bail.
How can anyone still be in favor of sanctuary cities? This poor family.
I would sentence her to house arrest and to be placed in the house of either Jerry Brown, the Mayor of San Francisco or Nancy Pelosi.
What do you mean “HER”??? The woman, Susan Duran, who was struck and killed? Her sister who is an LADP officer? The MAN who committed this crime is named Estuardo Alvarado. So you read the words “Mexican National,” saw a picture of a Latina Woman, and assumed she was the perpetrator and not the victim. This is emblematic of the blind hatred of immigrants surging through this country right now. A country settled by, you guessed it, immigrants. Respect yourself and spend a little more time to understand a topic before touting your ill conceived opinions.
I guess I’ll beg for forgiveness. I will change my comment to the perpetrator since with all of the gender issues these days I don’t know who is who anymore, not even in the bathroom.
I have no hatred although I do have a very serious disliking for criminals and I’ll include all colors if that will make you happy.
I’m glad you are so graceful as to blame the accused instead of the dead woman. And blaming this mistake on transgender issues is tangential. If all you can understand is well propagandized partisan talking points then I’ll put it like this: by misunderstanding this story and propagating false assumptions you are responsible for creating FAKE NEWS!
I’m sorry the person who allegedly committed the crime was not an immigrant. As you can see in the article you pointed out that he was a “Mexican National” which makes the person an undocumented immigrant,who has violated the laws of this country over 20 times and was deported 5 times and now has killed a person. Nice red herring though, trying to bring the transgender issue into this because of the previous posters mistake. You could have pointed out, nicely that, he commented incorrectly on the perpetrators gender. Instead you went full nuclear on the poster. That’s the problem with today’s discussions. Everybody jumps to the most extreme conclusions on any matter.
I’ll extend the sentiment to all you thumbs-uppers who also did not take the time to actually read this story.