Local school districts banning cooperation with ICE
March 10, 2017
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District board adopted a resolution Wednesday aimed at shielding students from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. Santa Maria-Bonita is the latest of several local school districts, including San Luis Coastal, to do adopt such a resolution. [KSBY]
Santa Maria-Bonita’s resolution forbids district personnel from cooperating with ICE agents on enforcement action. If contacted by ICE agents, district staff are required to forward the requests to the superintendent’s office.
The resolution also requires ICE agents to obtain permission from district administrators before stepping foot on a school campus. Additionally, the resolution states the new rules will be translated into Spanish and distributed on school campuses and passed out to parents.
District officials say families that fear immigration enforcement may be keeping their children home from school. The district wanted to reassure parents that their schools are safe.
Santa Maria-Bonita spokeswoman Maggie White said, given the current political climate, the district wants to make sure that parents and families understand school is the right place for their children to be.
Last month, Santa Maria-Bonita district administrators marked 7,302 students absent from 20 elementary schools on the “Day Without Immigrants,” a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. As a result of the absences, the district was expected to lose about $400,000 in state funding.
In addition to San Luis Coastal, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and the Guadalupe Union School District have adopted similar resolutions. Both the Guadalupe and Santa Maria high school districts likewise lost significant funding due to mass absences on the Day Without Immigrants.
Santa Maria school shown on the local news. All the children shown on the playground and in classes were Mexican. If they let them deport these children who are they going to have left in the classroom to teach. They are only worried about their jobs, and funds lost if classrooms are empty.
Ha ha, gotta laugh. Weren’t all you blowhards blathering about what a waste of time “A Day without Immigrants” was, how stupid it was for students to not attend school that day, that they were only hurting themselves, and nothing really meaningful would come of it…lol.
Don’t get your point-It did and is hurting the students.
Explain.
While I think I understand the school district’s sentiment regarding kids not going to school, I don’t know of any possible way this ends well for the district.
This sucks all the way around.
Illegal immigrants getting more help and handouts. Literally playing hookie, rubbbing it in everyone’s face, then asking for sympathy. Where does this sense of entitlement come from?
How can the members of this school board not be arrested for aiding and abetting, interfering with law enforcement in the he fulfillment of their sworn duties, and harboring a fugitive. Additionally, they are instilling fear in law abiding immigrants by having them believe that they have to fear legal authority. Finally, how can the school board require their employees not to cooperate with legal authority. Has this school district formed their own country. What other laws do these school board members choose not to follow?
Losing $400k in state funding will be a drop in the bucket to what they stand to lose in federal funding.
I wonder if the administrators will take salary cuts to absorb the difference? Obviously I’m kidding.