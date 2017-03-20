Man accused of following women, masturbating in SLO
March 20, 2017
A 26-year-old man who recently served a prison sentence in Los Angeles for robbery, allegedly followed several women in downtown San Luis Obispo, masturbated in public and solicited sex. [Tribune]
On the evening of March, 10, John Kirk Hatley followed and harassed four women and masturbated in public, SLO Police Sgt. Chad Pfarr said. Hatley, whom police say is a transient, was also walking in and out of traffic and acting bizarre, Pfarr said.
Two bicycle officers took Hatley into custody and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Hatley has since been charged with four counts of felony indecent exposure, two counts of felony assault with intent to commit rape and one count of felony pandering. The pandering offense allegedly involved an attempt to offer a woman money in exchange for sexual acts.
Prosecutors also charged Hatley with three counts of misdemeanor lewd conduct in public. Hatley likewise faces enhancements because he has served a state prison sentence within the past five years.
Hatley has remained in custody since his March 10 arrest. He is being held on $20,000 bail, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.
I’m curious. Was this Los Angeles criminal released from our local prison located between Cal Poly and Cuesta College?
What a jerk off!
I was going to suggest that this is another example of the homeless problem in the area, which it is, but the deviant behavior we see permeates every level of the socio economic sector. The perves such as Lenny Jones who was Man of the Year down to this scumbag walk among us.They are in government and our schools, they are your neighbors and relatives. Wish I had an answer……….
Sounds like he is very ill mentally, and fell through the cracks of society. People who have no family, no resources and no one who cares are one of the saddest things to see in the world. I doubt the guy has any real plan. Probably just runs on instinct. We don’t want to see–don’t want to even know–what becomes of the children we hear and/or read about. The ones who are abused, grow up with no real parental supervision and are raised by the streets or the gangs. It isn’t pretty. Add mental illness to that–and people can become the most unlovely of creatures.
When culture teaches that anything goes in the sexual realm, it’s not surprising that more and more of this type of stuff happens. It’s not that there is a so-called “Rape Culture” on college campuses, it’s that the entire society is telling people that anything goes as long as it’s has something to do with genitalia. Want to be a woman…boom. Want to be a man…boom. Want to masturbate in public…boom….love is love right and who are we to judge?
I would add to your comment that it appears our society has come to accept and turn a blind eye to almost any human behavior, good or bad. We accept 28 new pronouns, any sexual identity, the accept of drugs on our streets, the reduction and acceptable of crimes and defend the actions of the pervert and create or enhance more programs to deal with the affected members but turn our backs on the deterioration of education and law and order and corruption in our society. Everyone has a cause and a solution for people like this and yet, for 26 years nothing has changed in this man’s life.
When I hear people say things such as this, I’m always curious what exactly are they talking about. When you say our culture teaches us that anything goes, would you mind being more specific? Do you believe there should be stricter laws regarding what people are allowed to engage in sexually? Do you disagree with the way people dress? What specifically is it that people believe society is being too permissive about?