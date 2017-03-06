Man arrested for Orcutt saloon murder, wife arrested too

March 6, 2017

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the back parking lot of Elmer’s bar in Old Town Orcutt. Sheriff’s officials also announced they arrested the murder suspect, as well as his wife, who is accused of being an accessory.

Around 1:30 a.m., Jonathan David Highley, 35, shot and killed Anthony Steven San Juan, 43, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives have yet to determine a motive for the murder. They are also unsure of the relationship between Highley, who is from Orcutt, and San Juan, who is from Santa Maria.

Highley fled the scene following the shooting. But, shortly after 9 a.m., detectives took Highly into custody as he was leaving his home with his wife and four children, a sheriff’s office press release states. Deputies transported Highly to the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station.

After processing the crime scene, gathering physical evidence and interviewing several witnesses, detectives arrested Highley for murder. Highley was also charged with preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat, assault with a firearm on a person, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and intentional discharge of a firearm in commitment of a felony causing death.

Authorities requested that Highley’s bail be set at $2 million.

Deputies arrested Highley’s wife, Mayra Perez, 29, on an accessory charge. Perez was booked in jail, and Child Protective services took custody of the couple’s children.

Investigators do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

