Morro Bay sea otter population expands

March 18, 2017

The sea otter population in Morro Bay, which was almost decimated a decade ago, is thriving. The coastal community currently includes between 30 to 40 independent sea otters and up to 20 dependent pups. [SFGATE]

Even though there are thriving sea otter populations in areas north of the Central Coast, access to Morro Bay’s sea otter population provides up close viewing not accessible at the other locations. For the best viewing, visit Morro Rock or either of the piers at the north end of the embarcadero.

In the 1970s, the Marine Mammal Protection and Endangered Species Acts first listed sea otters as threatened. Then last year, the sea otter population exceeded the number needed for delisting.

Sea otters are known to populate areas rich in food sources. In Morro Bay, both starfish and sea otters feast on urchin.

However, because of a decline in the starfish population because of wasting disease, the urchin population has exploded providing an abundant food source for sea otters.

Loading...