Pair of SLO County men accused of sexually abusing girls

March 30, 2017

A Nipomo man and a Paso Robles man are both sitting in San Luis Obispo County Jail on a host of child molestation charges. William Martinez Perez, 56, and Gustavo Perez-Medina, 40, are facing charges in separate cases.

Perez, of Nipomo, allegedly sexually abused two girls over a five-year period between Jan. 2011 and Jan. 2016. Perez is charged with sexual intercourse or sodomy with a victim under 10 years old, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force, kidnapping to commit rape and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

Perez-Medina, of Paso Robles, allegedly abused a girl over a period of about three and a half years. He is charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force and continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the sheriffs’ office website.

Authorities have set Perez’s bail at $200,000 and Perez-Medina’s bail at $100,000.

