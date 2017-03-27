Person killed in pickup crash in Templeton

March 27, 2017

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Templeton Monday afternoon at the intersection of Santa Rita and Indian Camp roads, according to the CHP.

Shortly before noon, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck apparently drove down a ravine and crashed. The cause of the collision has not yet been disclosed.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin. Personnel from the county coroner’s office are at the scene.

KSBY reports the truck was found at the bottom of a ravine. A photo shows the damaged truck lying upside down in between plants and trees.

Loading...