PG&E announces electricity rate increases
March 12, 2017
Pacific Gas and Electric raised rates on March 1 and has changed the way it charges customers. The changes will positively impact those in warmer areas of the Central Coast while increasing the bills of those in moderate climates.
On March 1, electric rates increased by 2.1 percent for all customers.
In the past, customers who had higher bills during the summer were charged higher rates. The idea was to promote conservation by charging a higher than average rate to consumers went over their average usage.
After determining this structure put people in warmer climates at a financial disadvantage, PG&E modified its billing structure.
As a result, customers who use their air conditioners during the summer months should notice a decrease in their electric bill while people who do not cool their homes during the summer should expect an increase in their electric bills.
When they first installed my smart meter( called that because it knows how to rip you off) my bill was cut in half and I thought that was great but I then figured I was overpaying all this time according to the meter. But low and behold 4 months later the bill started climbing and climbing even though I used less.PGE keeps getting approval to increse rates, food goes up, gas up but no changes in wages except for the elete. They say if you increase the minimum wage jobs will be lost but how do you expect people to stay afloat when everything else goes up except wages. It’s a no loose situation for PGE because if they have large expenses they get to write it off and then raise the costs to the public. Calif. wants everyone to conserve but when you do the price of what you are conserving goes up conserve water, electricty, recycle all goes up so what is the point. Total rip off.
Ha ha ha. So you all thought that PG&E was your great friend when they gave back to all of the incorporated cities (except Grover Beach although they may have been included at the end) and the county when they announced that the Diablo plant was closing. Who do you think is paying for all of the bonus monies that the poor employees at PG&E will be receiving? Remember it will be years until the plant is fully closed and shut down, if ever. Like your local governments, PG&E is a monopoly that just raises their rates, fees or taxes as they wish to feed their lavish lifestyles, benefits and retirements.
Remember, nothing is for free.
We may have or may have not thought PG&E was our friend but we did think the PUC was looking out for us but we now know they were taking their instructions from PG&E and in return getting $$$ back from PG&E.
In addition to the pricing restructure mentioned in the article, they also increased minimum bill amounts (if you used little or no electricity). This was a double hit to the rooftop solar customers. This, after encouraging solar generation (it benefits them in several ways) for many years. Rooftop solar is still an obvious no-brainer to home owners.
Leave it to PG&E to enrich themselves at the expense of ratepayers. After San Bruno, why does PG&E exist?
This is utter stupidity on PG&E’s part. Why should someone blowing their AC all day in Paso have lower electric bills after they use more energy than someone is Pismo who never uses AC in their house?
So the residents that use less electricity will now subsidize the electricity of those who use more? Hmm … I think I’ll install an air conditioner now.
You didn’t read right. If you live somewhere on the coast like Los Osos or Grover Beach where you don’t really need AC, you are subsidizing those in hotter climates like Paso with your own higher electric bills. Those in hotter climates have lower electric bills because they have to blow their AC all summer.
This is asinine on PG&E’s part. Property values are higher on the Coast because the climate is better and utilities are cheaper (no need for AC or Central heat when its 55-75 most days). So now with higher property values on the Coast you also have to subsidize those living in hot and cold climates. Aint it great?