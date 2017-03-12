PG&E announces electricity rate increases

March 12, 2017

Pacific Gas and Electric raised rates on March 1 and has changed the way it charges customers. The changes will positively impact those in warmer areas of the Central Coast while increasing the bills of those in moderate climates.

On March 1, electric rates increased by 2.1 percent for all customers.

In the past, customers who had higher bills during the summer were charged higher rates. The idea was to promote conservation by charging a higher than average rate to consumers went over their average usage.

After determining this structure put people in warmer climates at a financial disadvantage, PG&E modified its billing structure.

As a result, customers who use their air conditioners during the summer months should notice a decrease in their electric bill while people who do not cool their homes during the summer should expect an increase in their electric bills.

