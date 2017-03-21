Private schools versus public schools in SLO County
March 21, 2017
All parents want the best for their children. But what are the pros and cons of a private versus public school education?
In San Luis Obispo County, there are three private schools that include elementary, junior high and high school: Mission Schools in San Luis Obispo, North County Christian School in Atascadero and Coastal Christian School in Pismo Beach. All three have a focus on character as well as education.
Two years ago, Cristin Powers decided it was worth the financial investment to give her children a private school education.
“I was initially impressed with the small class sizes and personal attention,” Powers said. “But now I find the focus on personal character to be very rewarding. Once every few months, a student from each class is awarded a certificate of recognition for acts of kindness, sharing, obedience or helpfulness.”
Private schools have higher graduation rates, more students headed to college, smaller class sizes and strict anti-bullying policies. In addition, students enjoy an unparalleled number of field trips and overnight excursions.
Public schools generally have better sports programs, more electives, and offer lunch programs and transportation to and from school. Students also have greater freedom in self-expression through dress and hairstyles.
Class size:
Local public schools average about 30 children per class.
Local private schools average about 15 students per class.
Graduation rates:
In local public schools, about 80 percent of students graduate from high school.
Last year, local private schools boasted a 100 percent high school graduation rate.
College bound:
Local public schools have a student population with an average of 50 to 60 percent bound for college.
Local private schools have an average of 90 to 95 percent of students headed to college.
Cost:
Local public schools are free.
Local private schools cost between $6,000 and $14,550. Nevertheless, most private schools have scholarships available.
The numbers speak for themselves….it must be noted though that private schools offer nothing for special education .
One of the best things going for the private schools is they can toss you out for bad behavior….that and the teachers can be fired for being lousy
I may have flunked out of private schools but thanks to a mediocre H.S. and College degree, I have completed a lifetime career that has afford me a good productive life. Thank you public schools for affording me a path to understanding grateful.
“Local public schools are free”???? you haven’t seen your property tax bill…………..
Vouchers have many advantages.
In addition to the private schools mentioned, add St. Patrick’s in Arroyo Grande.
Not sure if that addition changes any of the articles statistics.
I think the article was addressing schools with classes available K-12. I think St Patrick’s only has K-8 although it is also a great school and the kids have an option to continue on with private schooling at Mission High School in San Luis or St Joseph’s in Santa Maria.
Bring on the school voucher program to help supplement the cost of a private school, public schools are now a joke, they herd our children through like cattle…my grand daughter is forever coming home sick..si I asked about washing hands before lunch or after using the restroom and she replied..papa…. the teacher says we don’t have time for every student to wash there hands, so I simply went to the store and got a travel style hand sanitizer and placed it in her back pack to later get a phone call from the principal that she could be suspended for the remainder of the week for having it because it contained alcohol, as if a 6 year old knows that..Public schools are a joke… maybe if the public schools have competition with private schools they will step it up!
“maybe if the public schools have competition with private schools they will step it up!” No reason to step up as long as the unions have control.
Public schools are failing the students and the taxpayers. Now there are TWO BILLS on the table in Sacramento to make it worst: 1) after five years of teaching teachers will no longer pay State Income Tax, and 2) the unions have convinced the State that the Academic testing of the students reflecting the failures of the schools will be changed so that it will be twisted and turned to reflect all schools are great, no school is better than the other. California State should dump their entire education system and start over. Hell, the teachers can’t even figure out the Common Core math!