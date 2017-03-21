Private schools versus public schools in SLO County

March 21, 2017

All parents want the best for their children. But what are the pros and cons of a private versus public school education?

In San Luis Obispo County, there are three private schools that include elementary, junior high and high school: Mission Schools in San Luis Obispo, North County Christian School in Atascadero and Coastal Christian School in Pismo Beach. All three have a focus on character as well as education.

Two years ago, Cristin Powers decided it was worth the financial investment to give her children a private school education.

“I was initially impressed with the small class sizes and personal attention,” Powers said. “But now I find the focus on personal character to be very rewarding. Once every few months, a student from each class is awarded a certificate of recognition for acts of kindness, sharing, obedience or helpfulness.”

Private schools have higher graduation rates, more students headed to college, smaller class sizes and strict anti-bullying policies. In addition, students enjoy an unparalleled number of field trips and overnight excursions.

Public schools generally have better sports programs, more electives, and offer lunch programs and transportation to and from school. Students also have greater freedom in self-expression through dress and hairstyles.

Class size:

Local public schools average about 30 children per class.

Local private schools average about 15 students per class.

Graduation rates:

In local public schools, about 80 percent of students graduate from high school.

Last year, local private schools boasted a 100 percent high school graduation rate.

College bound:

Local public schools have a student population with an average of 50 to 60 percent bound for college.

Local private schools have an average of 90 to 95 percent of students headed to college.

Cost:

Local public schools are free.

Local private schools cost between $6,000 and $14,550. Nevertheless, most private schools have scholarships available.

On Saturday March 25, North County Christian School is hosting a free dinner banquet to inform area parents about the benefits of attending a small Christian school. To make a dinner reservation or for more information call (805) 466-4457 or register online.

