Prowling SLO porno watcher peering into girls’ bedrooms

March 3, 2017

San Luis Obispo police are search for a man who is allegedly shining flashlights into women’s bedrooms while standing outside watching pornography.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, a woman awoke to sounds outside her bedroom window. When the woman looked outside, she saw a man holding a cell phone and watching a pornographic video while shining a light into her bedroom.

When the woman called 911, the man ran away. The woman told police Thursdays morning’s events were the repeat of an incident that occurred at the same place on Feb. 5 at around 10:15 p.m.

San Luis Obispo police say a third prowling incident took place on Jan. 22 at about 3:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Foothill Boulevard. A female victim in that incident reported similar circumstances, including a suspect pointing a flashlight in the window.

During each of the incidents, the victims only managed to see the suspect’s profile and could not provide additional descriptions, according to police.

Investigators are treating the three incidents as related and are actively looking for leads. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the crimes or similar cases call the police department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

