Santa Maria man accused of attempted murder

March 26, 2017

Santa Maria police arrested a man Saturday for allegedly trying to murder a police officer.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a man under the influence of narcotics near the 1000 block of East Main Street. Police were unable to find the suspect, Christopher Cota, 30, at the scene but discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest.

A short time later, officers tracked Cota down in the area of Fesler Street and Bradley Road. Cota then became combative.

“Upon contact, the suspect became combative and tried to arm himself by attempting to pull the officer’s firearm from his holster,” according to a press release. “The suspect was also punching and kicking the officer during this time.

“The officer managed to keep his firearm holstered and a struggle ensued, during which time the suspect continued to attempt to arm himself with the officer’s firearm. Backup units arrived and the male was arrested.”

Cota and several of the officers were treated for minor injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

