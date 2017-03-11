Front Page  »  

Santa Maria man assaults officer on Cal Poly campus

March 11, 2017

After being stopped in a stolen vehicle, a Santa Maria man allegedly assaulted a Cal Poly police officer, then tried to run away.

At about 12:47 a.m. Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Cal Poly campus. The driver, 19-year-old Anthony Andoyan, then assaulted the officer and fled on foot, according to the university police department.

Police chased the suspect and caught him. Officers then determined the man was driving a stolen vehicle.

Officers booked Andoyan in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of driving a stolen vehicle, assaulting an officer, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. Andoyan remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000.







  1. jimmy_me says:
    03/11/2017 at 5:16 pm

    Boring Friday night on campus? Have no worries, your friends from Santa Maria are on their way with the goods to make you feel alright.

  2. r0y says:
    03/11/2017 at 3:06 pm

    There have been, what seems to me like, an increase in the number of stolen cars around SLO of late. Hopefully, this will put a nice dent in that. Pun intended (as lame as it is!)

  3. circlingthedrain says:
    03/11/2017 at 2:32 pm

    Could this be the reputed butt slapper?

