Sibling tag team uses gun, pepper spray in Santa Maria robberies

March 20, 2017

During an early morning Santa Maria robbery, one brother pepper sprayed a male victim, and the other sibling hit him in the head with a handgun, according to the city’s police department. Moments later, the brothers allegedly robbed a female at gunpoint.

The brothers then fled in a vehicle they allegedly stole prior to the first robbery, but officers caught the suspects and arrested them. Police have identified the suspects as Jeremy Robles, 23, and Jason Robles, 22.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, Santa Maria police received a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers arrived in the 900 block of W. Mariposa Way, and as they investigated the stolen vehicle report, police received a report of a robbery in the area of Depot and Boone streets.

The Robles brothers confronted the male victim, demanded money and, at some point during the robbery, pepper sprayed him and hit him in the head with a gun. Moments later, they confronted the female victim in the area of 400 W. Morrison Street.

After displaying a firearm and demanding money, the Robles brothers fled, a police said. But, the female victim managed to get the license place of the vehicle in which the brothers were fleeing.

Officers in the area located the car and stopped the vehicle. Police discovered evidence that connected the Robles brothers to both robberies.

Police booked both brothers in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges related to the robberies and vehicle theft.

