To SLO County, from your Muslim neighbors

March 6, 2017

Letter to the editor from the Muslim Community of SLO

Thank you for supporting the “Get to know your Muslim neighbors” event Feb. 24. The 600 attendees included many San Luis Obispo County leaders who represented the diverse groups of our county and the love our communities have to offer.

This event, inspired by the Women’s March, was sponsored by the Muslim community and hosted in The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (LDS), creating a heartfelt synergy. Thanks to KSBY, KYET, and the SLO Tribune for their honest and thorough coverage.

Present to support SLO County’s solidarity were elected officials Aaron Gomez, Andy Pease, Kristen Barneich, Mayor Heidi Harmon, Mayor Jamie Irons, SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow, and Senator Monning’s field representative, Hunter Snider.

Statements from President Eric Kasper (LDS), Mayor Heidi Harmon, and Director Lauren Bandari (Jewish Community Center) eloquently framed the evening’s discussion. Special thanks to our panel: Dr. Hisham Assal, President Ermina Karim (Chamber of Commerce), President Rubia Siddiqi (MSA), and moderator Dr. Steven Lloyd-Moffett.

Thank you, SLO, for a beautiful night we will always remember.

Sincerely, The Muslim Community of SLO: The Mosque of Nasreen, The Islamic Society of SLO County , and the Muslim Student Association.

