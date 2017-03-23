SLO repeals rental ordinance, considers nondiscrimination

March 23, 2017

The San Luis Obispo City Council repealed the city’s controversial rental inspection ordinance on Tuesday. However, the council did not adopt a nondiscrimination in housing ordinance and instead voted to allow 30 days for city staff to analyze the proposed ordinance’s potential impacts.

In 2015, the previous city council adopted the rental inspection ordinance that allowed an inspector to enter and examine rental units to determine if the properties were safe and habitable. The ordinance also required landlords to pay a fee to fund the program.

Last year, former councilman Dan Carpenter, attorney Stew Jenkins and Dan Knight filed a petition to repeal the inspection ordinance and replace it with a nondiscrimination in housing ordinance. About of third of the city’s registered voters signed the petition which left the city with the choice of repealing the inspection ordinance and adopting the nondiscrimination ordinance or holding a special election on the matter within 180 days. A special election would cost between $119,000 and $158,000.

The nondiscrimination ordinance would help safeguard against the city council replacing the previous rental inspection ordinance with another discriminatory rental inspection ordinance.

The nondiscrimination in housing ordinance does not allow the city to “discriminate against any person based upon age, income, disability, gender, race, ethnicity, sexual identity, or inability or ability to own a home, by imposing any compulsory program, policy, intrusion applicable to any residential dwelling unit.”

City Attorney Christine Dietrick wanted 30 days to determine the potential impacts the nondiscrimination ordinance could have on the city’s housing programs.

At an April 18 council meeting, the council is slated to vote on whether to adopt the nondiscrimination in housing ordinance or to call for a special election to be held in August.

Loading...