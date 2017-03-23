SLO woman killed in Highway 227 crash

A 68-year-old San Luis Obispo woman reportedly pulled into oncoming traffic on Highway 227 south of SLO on Monday. Charlotte Jane Morgan suffered major injuries in the crash and died in the hospital on Tuesday. [KSBY]

Morgan’s 26-year-old son was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Around 1:45 p.m., Morgan stopped in a dirt area next to Highway 227 north of Old Price Canyon Road. Morgan then pulled onto the highway without noticing an oncoming vehicle.

The oncoming car hit the driver’s side of Morgan’s vehicle. At the time, the vehicle was traveling about 55 mph.

A 59-year-old Grover Beach man was driving the vehicle that hit Morgan’s car. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The CHP says everyone involved in the collision were wearing seat belts.

