SLOStringer killed in Santa Margarita crash

March 21, 2017

A 30-year-old man, known as SLOStringer, was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover accident on Highway 101 near the Santa Margarita exit.

Matthew Frank covered the work of local firefighters and law enforcement officers on SLOStringer Facebook. Frank would inform the public of accidents and fires throughout San Luis Obispo County, often with extraordinary photos and videos.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Frank was headed northbound on Highway 101 near the Santa Margarita exit when he drove off the highway and down an embankment. Frank’s Chevrolet Tahoe then rolled, crashed into a tree and burst into flames, according to the CHP.

Frank was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local firefighters, which Frank often highlighted on Facebook, have sent their condolences to Frank’s family and friends.

“CAL FIRE and San Luis Obispo County Fire is saddened to discover that the life lost in the early morning vehicle accident on Highway 101 near the Highway 58 off ramp was that of Matthew Frank,” the press release says. “Mr. Frank enjoyed anonymity while reporting from behind the scenes as SLO Stringer.

“He was quite often the first reporter with breaking news around the County, providing details and pictures. He was an advocate for public safety with a great deal of respect for the jobs performed by our firefighters and police officers. His services to the residents of San Luis Obispo County and the media will be greatly missed.”

Loading...