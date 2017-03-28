Study warns of mass beach erosion in Southern California
March 28, 2017
A study published in a United States geophysics journal warns 31 to 67 percent of Southern California beaches could disappear by the year 2100 as a result of climate change.
The study uses a newly-developed computer model called Coastal Storm Modeling System — Coastal One-line Assimilated Simulation Tool (CosMoS-COAST) to predict shoreline change because of both sea level rise and changing storm patterns. The model factors in 3.3 to 6.5 feet of sea level rise and limited human intervention in predicting that about one third to two thirds of Southern California beaches would erode up to sea-cliffs or existing coastal infrastructure.
A press release issued by the American Geophysical Union, which published the study in its Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface, states historical trends show 72 percent of Southern California beaches are getting larger. However, future projections show nearly all beaches will experience erosion as a result of accelerated sea-level rise.
Shoreline change is very hard to predict, the news release states. But, scientists are confident in the accuracy and reliability of the CosMoS-COAST model because of how it accurately reproduced the historical shoreline change between 1995 and 2010.
The lead author of the study, Sean Vitousek, said human efforts will be needed to preserve Southern California’s beaches. Vitousek was a post-doctoral fellow at the USGS at the time of the study and is currently a professor at the University of Illinois, Chicago in the the civil and materials engineering department.
“Beaches are perhaps the most iconic feature of California, and the potential for losing this identity is real,” Vitousek said. “The effect of California losing its beaches is not just a matter of affecting the tourism economy. Losing the protecting swath of beach sand between us and the pounding surf exposes critical infrastructure, business and homes to damage.”
Patrick Barnhard, a USGS geologist and coauthor of the study said massive and costly interventions will be necessary to preserve Southern California beaches.
“Beaches in Southern California are a crucial feature of the economy, and the first line of defense against coastal storm impacts of the 18 million residents in the region,” Barnhard said.
California Coastal Commission Executive Director John Ainsworth also weighed in on the study, saying the prospect of losing so many beaches to sea level rise is unacceptable.
“We must do everything we can to ensure that as much of the iconic California coast is preserved for future generations,” Ainsworth said.
Mother nature is playing a big part with the changing temperature trends going on. Interglacial periods have occurred in the past that have resulted in some glaciers melting and the ocean water levels rising.
While assisting a friend buying some vineyard property in the Paso Robles area there were soil test holes dug to analyze the condition of the soil. This particular property was at the 900′ elevation and north of the Paso Robles airport, some distance inland from the current coastline. At about 2′ from the surface there was an area of soil that was beach type that consisted of grainy sand, sea shells and the odor of the remnants of salt water.
Granted mankind may be contributing to the cause but mother nature is on board here and you will never beat mother nature.
Oh shit, now y’all did it! Ya had to bring it up, huh? Climate change; yea that one! The SLO conservative community is impervious to climate change, didn’t you hear? Yep! As long as the climate in their heads is foggy with chance of a storm of ignorance you’ll only confuse them more with more definitive proof.
http://geology.com/sea-level-rise/new-orleans.shtml
Just look at this and then compare it to what is happening in more parts of the world than just good ol’ Cali’ and you’ll see what the informed world is so concerned about!