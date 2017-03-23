Three Cal Poly seniors win regional dairy judging competition

March 23, 2017

Cal Poly’s dairy judging team quailed for the national championship tournament after three students won first place at the Western Regional Dairy Challenge competition in Twin Falls, Idaho.

During the three-day competition, teams of four were judged on how they evaluated a dairy farm business. Competitors then recommended operational changes to facility operations, nutrition and animal husbandry.

First place winners include Camryn Spencer of Arroyo Grande, Marilyn Van Beek of San Luis Obispo and Frankie Gambonini of Petaluma.

Four Cal Poly students – Katie Migliazzo, Frankie Gambonini, Bryson Wind

and Marilyn Van Beek – are headed to the national dairy challenge set for March 30 through April 1.

Loading...