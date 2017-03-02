Undocumented children are part of our nation and need your support
March 2, 2017
OPINION by ANDREA DEVITT
In 2011, Jerry Brown signed the Dream Act, which made California the first state in our nation to allow undocumented students to apply for and receive state-administered college financial aid. This was groundbreaking legislation.
Sadly, the applications to the California Dream Act are down more than 60 percent this year compared with last year. As of Friday, there are only 17,819 applications compared with 46,731 last year, according to Patti Colston, communications manager for the California Student Aid Commission.
State leaders believe that many immigrant students may not be applying due to President Donald Trump’s fear-mongering statements about possible deportations.
This also comes at a time when California needs more college graduates. A recent study released by the PPIC indicates if current trends continue, California will fall short of 1.1 million college graduates by 2030.
During these unsettling times it is important to remember Hillary Clinton’s speech at the 1996 Democratic Convention:
“It Takes a Village to Raise a Child.” Mrs. Clinton said. “That change is certain but progress is not. Progress depends on the choices we make today for tomorrow.”
Our nation has changed significantly over the last 21 years. Like Mrs. Clinton, I believe in the common good and I believe we are all responsible for ensuring that all children are raised in a nation that doesn’t just talk about family values, but acts in ways that value families.
Undocumented immigrant children, like all children, are part of our nation. Please encourage all high school seniors and all college students to apply for financial aid by March 2, 2017; California needs more college graduates. For more information, contact the state aid commission at 916-464-8271, or the California Department of Education at 916-323-6398.
Andrea, that took guts! And GrayGranny2010, you too!
In a community that shows it contempt towards anyone who is not “normal” or “American” or is “accused” your opinions are not only refreshing but much needed. These kids, these “Dreamers”, have every right to better themselves, not only for their betterment but of that of their communities. By no fault of their own they’re here, why not give them the opportunity to achieve something we all take for granted, an education. How can that hurt any of us? No, we’ll drive ’em underground, maybe deport them to a country that isn’t really their’s and then make REAL criminals out of ’em when they decide to return HOME!
SLO is the epitome of intolerance and this subject brings it out like no other. These kids are not CRIMINALS, they did nothing wrong and this community would arrest and deport them anyway. What’s the cost of that? Not only in money but how that reflects on a country born, bred and built on immigrants? More to the point of money, it costs the American taxpayer over $12,000.00 to deport a person, each time they’re deported! Combine that with these kids not being criminals (intent is the test of criminality) and this is not only inhumane it makes no fiscal sense at all!
I love this country but I’m having a hard time with this new type of fiscally driven “morals” and “legalism” especially when it only applies to those who can’t afford to participate…
Man, combine being an undocumented person and being Latino a child matching that description doesn’t stand a chance in SLO…
-Remember Andrew Holland-
I would rather have my tax dollars spent on any child that I legally reside and/or work here. There is not enough money to pay for illegal immigrants and legal immigrants, legal residents and citizens.
Since when should we put persons whom emigrated legally or were naturalized or born citizens to the back of the line? Do you really believe that there is more money than citizens are applying for? Really?
I will surmise that the undocumented students are in the US because their undocumented families brought them here. I will also surmise that the undocumented families are working and paying federal and state taxes, through the payroll deduction process, and they may or may not be using false or duplicate social security numbers. A percent of the tax dollars withheld from the undocumented employees’ pay checks, just like documented employees, helps fund college financial aid grants for ALL of our students, not just undocumented students.
It saddens me to know that my country has become so callused and has a developed such a lack of compassion for those that were not fortunate enough to be born in such a great country as the US.
Here’s an idea, have the Clinton Foundation pay for their education. They certainly have the funds! Her real mantra is it takes a village to fund a foundation…just ask any Hatian
I’d like to know when does this end? How many countries children are we to take care of?
Isn’t this creating more of a status-quo with failed governments and their associated oligarchies? They don’t want a prosperous middle class to challenge them. It is easier for them to ship them off to the US to avoid troublesome and valid questions to their leadership.
Also, the rule is that you get more of what is rewarded so where are the unlimited amount of funds going to appear from?
Seriously, it is an honest question on my part and I’ve never heard a good answer from those who support this sort of thing.
Are these financial aid contacts good for documented children too? My hope is that every student apply for this aid. If there is limited funds, it will be interesting to learn how our tax money is prioritized.