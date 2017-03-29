Victim in Templeton crash identified as Shandon man

March 28, 2017

The California Highway Patrol has identified a 21-year-old Shandon man as the person who was found dead in an overturned truck at the bottom of a ravine near Templeton on Monday.

Shortly before noon, a driver spotted Wacey Stockdale’s 1998 GMC Sonoma pickup truck in a creek down a steep embankment. Stockdale crashed near the intersection of Santa Rita and Indian Camp roads at an undisclosed time.

Officers have yet to determine the cause of the accident. Investigators have not ruled out drug or alcohol use as a contributing factor.

Stockdale was driving solo, and no one else was involved in the collision.

