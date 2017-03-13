Video shows Cal Poly police pinning man during disputed arrest
Many Cal Poly students are enraged over footage showing university police pinning a 21-year-old man to the ground outside a San Luis Obispo liquor store. Friends of the suspect allege an undercover officer placed him in a chokehold and tackled him because the man told the policeman to “fuck off.”
The incident took place Friday night outside a liquor store on Foothill Boulevard. Initial reports indicate, at the time, university police officers were conducting a sting or an operation related to underage drinking.
Julian Trevizo, a friend of the suspect, witnessed the incident and videotaped the arrest, beginning at the moment police officers were pinning his friend, Aidan Dugan-Colton, 21.
Trevizo stated in a Facebook post that his group of friends purchased beer at a liquor store. After buying his own beer, Trevizo put the bottles in his jacket pockets, prompting undercover officer to suspect a theft was in progress.
“An undercover cop accused us of shoplifting, asked for our receipts and IDs and detained us,” Trevizo wrote. “They then threatened to cite us because we had people in the group who were 20, despite the fact that they did not purchase alcohol or exit the building with bottles in their possession.
“Our friend started calling bullshit and told them how not okay their actions were. Another individual came up and said, ‘Watch your fucking language. Watch your fucking attitude.’ Friend responded, ‘Fuck you, don’t touch me’ and put his arm up in defense. Right after this, the officer put him in an illegal chokehold and brought him to the ground, scraping his face and arms.”
The officer did not identify himself as a policeman until after tackling Dugan-Culton, Trevizo wrote.
Throughout the video, individuals are heard accusing police of tackling Dugan-Culton and arresting him merely because he uttered foul language at the plainclothes officers.
“I didn’t touch you. I said fuck you. And then you pushed me and you fucking tackled me to the ground,” Dugan-Culton said.
The officer disagreed, claiming Dugan-Culton shoved him.
“I didn’t push. I have it on camera,” the officer is heard saying during Trevizo’s recording.
Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier told the Tribune that officers needed to safely subdue Dugan-Culton after he shoved one of them and failed to comply with their directions. Lazier also said the officers identified themselves as police prior to the physical altercation.
Officers eventually booked Dugan-Culton into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is no longer in custody.
According to Trevizo, police charged Dugan-Culton with assaulting an officer and set his bail at $20,000. Trevizo also alleged officers refused to read Dugan-Culton his Miranda rights during the arrest.
Dugan-Culton reportedly suffered a bloody nose during the altercation. Before he was taken to jail, a fire truck arrived at the scene.
The arrival of the fire truck prompted screams about wasted tax dollars.
From the video, it doesn’t seem that officer identifies himself until after he tackles the accused. If a random man starts falsely accusing you of a crime and asks for your receipt and ID in a store, you are well within your rights to tell them leave you alone. That is not a crime. If this random man subsequently tackles you to the ground, he is guilty of battery. Unless the random man had previously identified himself as an undercover officer (both verbally and by showing his badge) or the accused started the physical altercation, the officer has no leg to stand on here. If the accused’s story is true, the DA should drop all charges and hope there isn’t more video corroborating the accused’s story, otherwise the department will be facing a lawsuit.
This seems like quite an overreaction by the officer. Instead of recognizing the situation was escalating because he had not identified himself, it seems either he forgot he was in plain clothes or he got excited and jumped at the opportunity to make an arrest during an otherwise uninteresting “sting” operation. Perhaps more training in deescalation is in order for University PD. This young man had not committed a crime and was obviously not a threat. The officer created the entire situation by failing to communicate and should be held accountable for the outcome. An outcome, which unless video evidence or witness testimony proves otherwise, seems to be the officer battering a citizen who had not committed a crime.
CAL POLY police should not be conducting sting operations at all and certainly not OFF CAMPUS.
If anyone here would like to see how these “sweet” Cal poly students behave on a daily basis I dare any of you to take a walk down the higuera Street Bar cluster area, mothers tavern, frog and peach, Marstons, black sheep, bulls and McCarthys on any weekend between 12 AM to 2 AM. Take time to talk to any Uber driver who does the nighttime drunk round up of these out of control drunk toddlers. The San Luis PD is basically forced to camp there nightly for disturbances, alcohol poisoning & brawling. Ask any Uber driver just how vile, rude, belligerent and abusive these entitled punks become without provocation. Just because you take a video of it does not mean it was not justified. So don’t start your little Bratty lives matter crusade here because these out of control jerks bring this upon themselves and not only deserve this treatment but probably more.
Well, OK, this is at least entertaining, if not actually interesting. Apparently the wise-ass foul-mouthed punk being arrested is Aiden, and the guy videotaping the incident and doing the running commentary is Julian.
So, after wasting this ten minutes of my life watching a bunch of young punks make fools of themselves and then displaying it for all of us and the rest of the world to see, Julian actually comes out with the only piece of wisdom in the entire event:
“Mouthing off gets your ass kicked and put in handcuffs.”
Yes, Julian, that is correct. If only your “friend” Aiden would have understood that in the first place, then none of this would probably have happened.
So, for Julian and Aiden, their friends who stood there watching and participating in the obscenity fest, and everyone else of that unique American demographic, please keep Julian’s little bit of advice in mind from now on.
And, in the meantime, GROW UP!