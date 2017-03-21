Woman sexually assaulted in her sleep in Isla Vista

March 21, 2017

A man broke into a woman’s Isla Vista home on Saturday and sexually assaulted her in her sleep, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a woman awoke to an unknown man fondling her in her bed in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive. When she confronted him, the man fled, a sheriff’s office press release states.

Sheriff’s deputies, UCSB police officers and a sheriff’s K-9 searched the area but did not find the suspect. Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult in his 30s who was wearing a grey colored sweatshirt.

Investigators say the suspect most likely entered the home through the bedroom window.

The sheriff’s office is requesting that anyone who has information about the incident call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at (805) 681-4179 or anonymously call (805) 681-4171.

Sheriff’s officials want to remind residents to make sure their doors and windows are locked.

Loading...