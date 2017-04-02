2 people arrested for buying alcohol for minors

April 22, 2017

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on Friday for agreeing to purchase alcohol for a minor during a local sting operation.

The minor, who was working undercover for the sheriff’s department, approached 46 people in Cayucos and Los Osos and asked them to purchase alcohol on their behalf. All declined except for Terry Webb, 62, of Templeton and Jaci Smith, 37, of Los Osos.

Both Smith and Webb were released on their signed promise to appear. They are both facing charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.

