Adam Hill strikes again, claims detractor is homosexual

April 22, 2017

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

By now, CCN readers must know that I’m not an Adam Hill fan. My previous opinion pieces as published in CCN are ample testimony to this fact.

Hence, as a recent Facebook subscriber, I was surprised to receive a request from Adam Hill earlier this week asking me to “friend” him on Facebook. Out of curiosity, I accepted his request.

Then he sent me this message:

“Hi T. Keith, I hope you can take that Daddy Warbucks frown and turn it upside down. While I appreciate your homo-erotic obsession with me, I’m just not into you. But I’m sure we can be good friends if you can keep it platonic. Ok? I send you best wishes.”

Adam, dream on! You requested to “friend” me, not the other way around. And then you send me this little gem?

Adam, you’re a real piece of work. Rather than respond to you on Facebook in a posting few would see, I want people to see you for who you really are: an arrogant, delusional public official with a very twisted mind.

How people could elect such a nasty person like you to public office is beyond me. Yet there you are, ensconced in power, prodding the so-called “Progressives,” and spreading your mirth wherever you go.

Meanwhile, quit giving me excuses to continue writing about you. I’m getting writer’s cramp.

