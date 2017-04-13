Another man dies in county custody
April 13, 2017
A 60-year-old man died at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Thursday morning. It is suspected the man died from natural causes, according to county personnel.
The sheriff’s department plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today. Until then, the county is not releasing any further information about the death, according to a press release.
During the past three years, there have been a string of deaths at the jail. In 2014, three men died in county custody, primarily because of medical issues. In both 2015 and 2016, two San Luis Obispo County inmates died.
This is the second death in the jail in 2017.
On Jan. 22, Andrew Holland died after being strapped naked in a restraint chair for more than 46 hours. During his time in the chair, a blood clot formed in his leg. Upon his release from the chair, the blood clot traveled to Holland’s right lung and ended his life.
The sheriff’s department has determined Holland died from natural causes.
Before facts are released, it is impossible to know why this 60 year old man died. He could have been sitting in his cell and had a heart attack. The case of Andrew Holland being strapped in a chair for 48 hours is disturbing and should cost Ian Parkinson his job. But this case needs to be investigated by journalists, it is why we need publications like Cal Coast News despite the best efforts of certain people with the ability to hire big shot San Francisco lawyers.
Holland was strapped down for 46 hours–got a blood clot BECAUSE OF THAT and it is natural death? Who buys that crap??? Seriously–only the most twisted mind using the most insane form of logic could draw that conclusion. WHAT WOULD THEY EVEN DO THAT FOR???? And, are people so sociopathic these days they don’t care???
Answer: yes. The cultivation and growth of evil is based on one thing only: people who watch this crap take place—BUT DO NOTHING. Or worse–do nothing and keep digesting as truth stupid conclusions–when clearly that was murder. Everyone involved needs to be locked up. The inmates would do a better job of seeing to the care of the incarcerated that this! Are these freaks even human???? Are they some new breed of sociopath that is given carte blanche and just gets a fresh supply of humans to torture and inflict pain on–with the assurance they won’t be held responsible? This reads like some sci fi book where sociopaths rule society. Oh, wait, they do.
so it’s ‘natural’ that once incarcerated in the local county jail, guilty or not, you will have a good chance of never coming out alive.
And there’s no explanation from the ones incarcerating them, other than, “it wasn’t us”.
Until proof of otherwise I will lean toward homicide for these, despite what the high-paid government official tells us, which is basically nothing.
“we dindu nuffin”
right.