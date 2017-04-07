Arroyo Grande teacher sentenced for sex with a student

April 7, 2017

A former Arroyo Grande High School culinary arts teacher who pleaded no contest to charges of sexual intercourse with an underage student was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail and four years probation.

Tara Stumph’s probation includes mandatory participation in the Sex Offender Management Program. Likewise, Stumph, 36, must participate in a special counseling program and abide by an order to stay away from middle and high school-age children, as well as schools.

Her victim was 16 years old when the sexual acts occurred.

Prosecutors initially charged Stumph, 36, with five offenses — intercourse with a minor, oral copulation of a minor and three counts of misdemeanor child molestation. The district attorney’s office dropped four of the five charges as part of the plea deal.

A lawsuit filed in January by the victim’s family alleges Stumph had a relationship another underage student prior to the one for which she was charged. Administrators ignored complaints about Stumph’s initial relationship with a student, according to the suit.

The plaintiffs state in the lawsuit that Stumph encouraged their child to confide in her in order to acquire his trust. The sexual relationship began in Sept. 2014 and lasted until Dec. 2015, according to the lawsuit.

Additionally, the suit states Stumph would fondle the student during and after the class. She also sent him sexually explicit photos and videos and had him removed from another class so that she could molest him, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names Stumph, the Lucia Mar Unified School District and several district employees.

On Dec. 4, 2015, school administrators informed the Arroyo Grande Police Department that they had received information that Stumph had engaged in sexual acts with an underage student. Shortly after receiving the tip, school administrators placed Stumph on administrative leave. Months later, Lucia Mar officials said Stumph was no longer employed by the school district.

In 2013, Stumph was named regional occupation program teacher of the year. Stumph married a fireman several years ago, and she has multiple children.

