Atascadero council considering allowing some pot businesses
April 27, 2017
As Atascadero begins crafting its marijuana policy in the aftermath of Proposition 64, the city’s conservative leaning council is considering allowing some cannabis business to operate within the city limits.
On Tuesday, the Atascadero City Council indicated it may support permitting marijuana delivery services, as well as cannabis testing and manufacturing operations. Likewise, the council decided it could support outdoor grows intended for personal pot use, so long as the plants are shielded from public view.
The council is not yet ready to vote on a new marijuana ordinance. Council members directed city staff to return with recommendations prior to drafting an ordinance.
A majority of council members appear to be hesitant about allowing commercial marijuana sales and grows in the city, but the council will likely revisit those issues as well.
In advance of Tuesday’s meeting, city staff conducted surveys of Atascadero residents on marijuana policy proposals. Nearly 75 percent of respondents indicated they were comfortable with or in support of allowing outdoor cultivation for personal use, commercial cultivation for wholesale distribution, testing facilities, manufacturing facilities, retail sales and deliveries, according to a city staff report.
However, opponents of increased marijuana activity indicated they are strongly against pot businesses operating in the city. Residents opposed to commercial marijuana activity cited reasons including it is generally a public safety risk; minors will have increased access; edible products may be marketed to youth; there will be smell and other appearance issues; crime could increase; and pot businesses could impact the perception of Atascadero.
Currently, Atascadero bans all forms of commercial marijuana activity.
I was at the meeting last night and it was despicable to listen to the humor and joking by MAYOR Tom O’Mallley and some of the council when discussing this matter! This is all about money! The City will be using up this new revenue in 5-10 years and then our leaders will be looking for more new sources of income (meaning taxes) as we look at the empty storefronts, commercial lots, and employees not functioning coherently (the young already have a problem). I will personally hold this Council/Mayor responsible for the increase in crime, the burden on our law enforcement (like they don’t have enough problems now with homeless, robbery, petty thief, burglaries, etc,), etc.
I support medical marijuana for health issues but I do not support pleasure marijuana. Look at what alcohol has done to our society, wines to our environment and the issues we have with other drugs. This is not a win for California or this Country but I guess people are so screwed up, can’t stand their life’s and have to fix a substitute for their survival. Very sad!
Yes he is a joke.
When politicians take the oath of office they swear to uphold all of the laws. Even though the world is changing I’m still under the impression that Federal Law rules over State Law. Federal Law is against the Marijuana initiatives that are being passed by states and other jurisdictions.
Will elected officials be violating their oath of office if they vote against the Federal Laws?
Certainly wouldn’t be anything new for Atascadero and most of the other parts of the county.
Growing up and living in SLO county, i always heard about humboldt weed etc ,,,,,, well now that i live in norcal for quite awhile now the word humboldt makes me cringe . I have not smoked weed since high school , didnt party in college . It is really sad when i can go thru my list of clients from teenagers to 70 year olds and be able to tell you which ones will be 4-6 hrs late arriving for their appointments just because they smoke weed or process it . Or i go to the store and all of the employees are high and cant get anything done correctly . Maybe people are trying to relive high school or college days thru weed , kind of like old guys who never had hot rods in high school but now cause they have read car magazines and have some money now have hot rods ? I deal w/the public all day long and have yet to see how weed benefits a community . All the norcal newspapers are filled w/massive drug arrest or crimes related to weed . Just google crime in any norcal area or county the drug problem is way past a crisis .Making it more accessible will only create more problems .
Great post. Carnac is alive and well. The future will tell and I beleive you have predicted the future. The only good is that the government will get more money to spend while we becomes the victims.