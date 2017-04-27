Atascadero council considering allowing some pot businesses

April 27, 2017

As Atascadero begins crafting its marijuana policy in the aftermath of Proposition 64, the city’s conservative leaning council is considering allowing some cannabis business to operate within the city limits.

On Tuesday, the Atascadero City Council indicated it may support permitting marijuana delivery services, as well as cannabis testing and manufacturing operations. Likewise, the council decided it could support outdoor grows intended for personal pot use, so long as the plants are shielded from public view.

The council is not yet ready to vote on a new marijuana ordinance. Council members directed city staff to return with recommendations prior to drafting an ordinance.

A majority of council members appear to be hesitant about allowing commercial marijuana sales and grows in the city, but the council will likely revisit those issues as well.

In advance of Tuesday’s meeting, city staff conducted surveys of Atascadero residents on marijuana policy proposals. Nearly 75 percent of respondents indicated they were comfortable with or in support of allowing outdoor cultivation for personal use, commercial cultivation for wholesale distribution, testing facilities, manufacturing facilities, retail sales and deliveries, according to a city staff report.

However, opponents of increased marijuana activity indicated they are strongly against pot businesses operating in the city. Residents opposed to commercial marijuana activity cited reasons including it is generally a public safety risk; minors will have increased access; edible products may be marketed to youth; there will be smell and other appearance issues; crime could increase; and pot businesses could impact the perception of Atascadero.

Currently, Atascadero bans all forms of commercial marijuana activity.

