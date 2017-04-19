ATV chase suspect was on the run after dragging girlfriend by hair

April 19, 2017

The ATV rider who led officers on a chase on Highway 101 Friday had been on the run for more than 48 hours after a CHP officer spotted him dragging his beaten girlfriend by the hair across a Northern California yard. [KCRA]

On Wednesday afternoon, the officer saw Shawn Cahill, 42, dragging his girlfriend across the front yard of an Oroville home. Cahill, an Oroville resident, then ran away and the patrolman rescued the woman.

The woman told Butte County sheriff’s deputies Cahill held her captive, beat her with a knife and threatened to kill her. On Wednesday afternoon, she managed to escape from a window, but Cahill chased after her and tried to drag her back inside.

Cahill’s girlfriend suffered minor facial injuries.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, officers spotted Cahill driving recklessly on an ATV near Price and Oliver streets in Pismo Beach. Officers tried to pull him over, but Cahill led them onto northbound Highway 101 where he reached speeds of 65 mph.

Cahill then ditched his ATV in a field at the north end of Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo. With the help of a police dog, officers were able to find his hiding place.

Officers booked Cahill in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cahill remains in SLO County Jail, as of Wednesday morning, on additional charges including assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant and making threats with intent to terrorize.

Cahill is expected to be transferred to Butte County Jail.

