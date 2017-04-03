California could become sanctuary state for marijuana
April 3, 2017
A bill introduced in the California Legislature calls for applying sanctuary city rules to federal marijuana enforcement efforts. [Huffington Post]
Assembly Bill 1578 would bar state and local law enforcement from cooperating with federal crackdowns on legal marijuana growers and sellers in California. The bill is modeled after sanctuary city rules that shield illegal immigrants from federal agents.
If adopted, AB 1578 would prohibit state and local agencies, unless served a court order order, from using money, facilities or personnel to help federal agents investigate, detain, report or arrest any marijuana activity that is allowable under California law. The bill would pertain to commercial and noncommercial cannabis activity, as well as medical marijuana.
Additionally, the bill would bar state and local officers from transferring an individual to federal authorities for the purpose of marijuana enforcement. Likewise, state and local officials would be barred from responding to requests by federal agents for the personal information belonging to anyone who has been issued state licenses for a cannabis operation.
Democratic Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, the lead sponsor of the bill, said the legislation would protect “one of the greatest businesses” in California amid fears of a crackdown by the Trump administration.
Marijuana currently remains illegal under federal law, and the Trump administration has given mixed signals as to its plans on enforcement. White House press secretary Sean Spicer has warned of greater enforcement on recreational pot use, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said, “good people don’t smoke marijuana.”
However, last month Sessions suggested he might not go to war over pot and that the Obama administration issued valid guidance that paved the way for states to legalize cannabis. Nonetheless, the Drug Enforcement Agency recently requested information from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office about marijuana cases in the state.
California law enforcement officials have reacted angrily to the proposal to create a sanctuary state for pot.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, the president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association, told the Los Angeles Times the bill is quite offensive and that legislators “want to direct law enforcement how they want us to work.”
I guess the poster’s complaining about this article only believe in State’s Right’s when it relates to insurance industry crossing boundaries, bathroom regulations or marriage laws,but not so much here with marijuana. You want the Feds to protect you from it. Funny how that works.
I bet you really do believe in State’s Right’s though. ……..The problem is it appears you guys picked the wrong state to live in.
BTW–Idaho has lot’s of room for you and is a bastion for State’s Rights.. It is beautiful and you can hunt from the cab of your pickup truck legally. ….which should be really enticing.
They don’t like; immigrants, taxes, the right to choose, or regulations of any kind and they’ll throw you in jail for years for 2 grams of weed.
….now if it only had an economy like the over taxed and over regulated California does…
No MrYan. I did not pick the wrong state to live. I am a third generation Californian. Born here many decades ago when California was a different type of State. The State has changed around me, and not for the good. California will continue to decline and her best days are behind her.
I think the tide is turning and California is reverting back to the Old West. The laws for the most part will be ignored and the victims will seek revenge themselves and California will be like Chicago, Wild West shootouts. And at the same time the government elite will be basking in style spending all of the fees that they are anticipating by giving more pay raises and benefits, creating czars to oversee the corruption while the rest of us will suffer the consequence. As we see what appears to be a reversal of enforcing laws we might just see a reversal of the Oregon trail where Californians will mount up in their SUV’s and hightail it out of California.
First it was California wants it’s own Immigration laws in lieu of Federal jurisdiction. Now it is California wants it’s own Drug laws. Ladies & Gentlemen, next will be that California will say that the 2nd Amendment does not apply to California and they will outlaw private gun ownership.
California is fast approaching the shameful holder of the moniker “The sanctuary lawless state”
Well, it sure as hell is not a sanctuary state from taxes. Just wait till the dem led legislators approve the taxes they intend to attach to every gram of smoke…
Jorge Estrada does that include alcoholic beverages? For instance, the wine industry which which has taken over California just like a drug cartel.
Will California be just like the cartel’s who take good care of their towns in Mexico. In Mexico they don’t need no stinking badges, here we just mitigate, litigate, legislate and then it’s ok. Personally, I disagree with our funding needs being justified through the sale of recreational drugs of any type.