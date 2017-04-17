Cambria desalination plant facing closure
April 17, 2017
By KAREN VELIE
Editor’s Note: The Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board’s complaint is included at the bottom of this article.
The state of California is working to close down the Cambria Community Services District $13 million desalination plant because district staffers have failed to comply with environmental requirements. In addition, the district is facing almost $800,000 in fines.
On Feb. 9, the water board slapped Cambria with three notices of violation. At that time, the district was facing almost $600,000 in fines because district staff has chronically filed late reports and failed to comply with water quality regulations, according to the Feb. 9 complaint.
In one of the notices of violation, the water board ordered the district to provide technical information and reports or face additional fines and state enforcement.
Nevertheless, the district failed to follow the water board’s requirement. As a result, water board staff is preparing a cease and desist order and a civil liability complaint, according to an April 13 letter.
In its letter, the water board included a list of 162 newly discovered violations regarding the district’s failure to comply with state clean water requirements.
What will happen if Cambria goes bankrupt? My understanding is the bank would have ownership. Let’s remember Hearst Corporation is expanding into San Simeon & Ragged Point. Also, CCSD Board Member Greg Sanders law firm specializes in development. Scary.
Makes one wonder who will be able to afford to live in Cambria. By the time this saga is over the rate payers will be the losers. It’s ashamed – Time to go Mr. Gruber and his staff. Hopefully the Board will open their eyes and say bye bye to Mr. Gruber.
Time for a salary raise… again.
And yest didn’t the guy in charge there just get a big raise for doing such a good job. Certainly makes you wonder about the people who thought he did.
What a boondoggle.
When will the CCSD cut their losses?
Hmmm…the CSD failed to comply with environmental requirements….just like the LOCSD did a decade ago. CSD’S DON’T WORK. WAKE UP
The important thing is that all district employees and water board employees remain fully employed and earning retirement credits. Whether they have served the people in an honest and effective manner is not relevant. The fines will be paid by the citizens and the shuttering of the plant will only hurt the citizens so I guess everything is good in the world. (Sarcasm)
Welcome to California…water….forget you…drink your recycled Pee.