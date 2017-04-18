Central Coast native Jordan Hasay finishes third in Boston Marathon

April 18, 2017

Arroyo Grande native and former Mission Prep track star Jordan Hasay made waves Sunday at the Boston Marathon.

In the first marathon of her career, Hasay finished in third place among female runners with a time of 2:23:00. Hasay’s time was the fastest marathon debut by an American woman. It was also the fourth fastest marathon an American woman has ever run.

On Sunday, Hasay only trailed Edna Kiplagat, of Kenya, and Rose Chelimo, of Bahrain. Kiplagat won the women’s race with a time of 2:21:52.

Prior to becoming a professional runner, Hasay was the valedictorian of the 2009 Mission Prep graduating class. She then attended the University of Oregon where she competed as a runner and graduated with a business administration degree.

Loading...