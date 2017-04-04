Central Coast water savings at 26.9 percent in February

April 4, 2017

The State Water Resources Control Board today announced that urban Californians’ monthly water conservation was 25.1 percent in February, more than double the 11.9 percent savings in February 2016. On the Central Coast, water conservation was at 29.9 percent in February 2017.

The cumulative statewide savings from June 2015 through Feb. 2017 remains at 22.5 percent, compared with the same months in 2013. Since June 2015, 2.6 million acre-feet of water has been saved – enough water to supply more than 13 million people – exceeding a third of the state’s population – for a year.

“Even with a banner year for winter precipitation, Californians have continued to practice sensible conservation, with a significant drop in water use in the South Coast,” said State Water Board Chair Felicia Marcus. “Though our water picture is significantly improved in most of California, we have to maintain our drought memory and shift to planning and action to prepare for the long term.”

In November, the State Water Board and other state agencies released a draft plan for achieving long-term efficient water use and meeting drought preparedness goals that reflect California’s diverse climate, landscape, and demographic conditions.

The plan, “Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life,” includes making permanent the monthly reporting of water use from urban water suppliers. It also includes permanently prohibiting practices such as hosing off sidewalks and driveways, excessively watering of lawns or watering lawns during or within 48 hours after a rain event.

