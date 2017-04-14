Check fraud suspects caught in SLO with meth and toddler

April 13, 2017

Three Fresno residents are accused of using fraudulent checks in San Luis Obispo County that have resulted in local businesses suffering $160,000 in losses, with another $150,000 in losses expected, according to SLOPD. Officers located the suspects in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday and found them with a 3-year-old girl and methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, SLOPD began receiving complaints from local businesses about two males and a female who had been passing fraudulent checks throughout the city. One of the victims provided police with a license plate and vehicle description, and investigators also received photos of two of the suspects at the SLO CVS store.

The following day, officers tracked the suspects’ vehicle to a motel parking lot in the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found evidence of fraudulent check manufacturing inside the car.

Police arrested Lamont Taylor, 37, and Christine Vulich, 33 on fraud related charges. Taylor and Vulich told officers they had a room at a nearby motel, and their 3-year-old daughter was inside the room under the care of Arnold Silva, 30.

Investigators entered the room to check the welfare of the child and found Silva unresponsive because of drug use. The toddler was present and alert, but was found to be in extremely unhealthy conditions with methamphetamine and drug smoking paraphernalia readily accessible to her.

Officers arrested Silva and took the girl for an emergency medical evaluation. Police then placed the girl in the custody of Child Welfare Services.

Detectives found additional evidence in the motel room linking the suspects to check fraud cases in both San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.

Police booked all three suspects in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about the case call the police department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

Loading...