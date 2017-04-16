Doctor fired for inappropriate behavior, hired by Dignity Health

A doctor fired for having a sexual relationship with a patient, was hired by San Luis Obispo Oncology and Hematology Health Center, which is part of the Dignity Health network. [Bellingham Herald]

Andrew L. Kominsky allegedly had a sexual relationship with a woman he was treating for breast cancer. Kominsky began treating the woman in 2011. She died in April 2016.

A person with power of attorney over the woman reported the relationship to Kominsky’s former employer, PeaceHealth Medical Group. After investigating the claim, PeaceHealth fired Kominsky on May 10, 2016.

Kominsky than applied for a medical license in California and began working for Dignity Health.

On March 30, the Washington State Medical Quality Assurance Commission filed a statement of charges against Kominsky.

“The oncologist-patient relationship is one where the patient is exceptionally vulnerable,” according to the statement of charges. “Respondent’s (Kominsky) conduct is an egregious example of a physician taking advantage of a vulnerable patient whom he was treating for a life-threatening condition.”

