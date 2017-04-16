Doctor fired for inappropriate behavior, hired by Dignity Health
A doctor fired for having a sexual relationship with a patient, was hired by San Luis Obispo Oncology and Hematology Health Center, which is part of the Dignity Health network. [Bellingham Herald]
Andrew L. Kominsky allegedly had a sexual relationship with a woman he was treating for breast cancer. Kominsky began treating the woman in 2011. She died in April 2016.
A person with power of attorney over the woman reported the relationship to Kominsky’s former employer, PeaceHealth Medical Group. After investigating the claim, PeaceHealth fired Kominsky on May 10, 2016.
Kominsky than applied for a medical license in California and began working for Dignity Health.
On March 30, the Washington State Medical Quality Assurance Commission filed a statement of charges against Kominsky.
“The oncologist-patient relationship is one where the patient is exceptionally vulnerable,” according to the statement of charges. “Respondent’s (Kominsky) conduct is an egregious example of a physician taking advantage of a vulnerable patient whom he was treating for a life-threatening condition.”
As a breast cancer survivor I can tell you if this person or any person was kindly supportive of me during my terminal illness or near terminal illness I wouldn’t care who he was or what he did. Not everyone stands by you, not many support you and very few people are able to put you ahead of their fears and needs. I say more power to him, leave him alone.
Maybe this note was a bit forgiving of what really happens when you’re diagnosed with cancer. When the people you considered close friends stop calling and/or visiting, and when you family magically disappears, it’s takes a truly special person to actually support you. Consider this doctor: young, rich, and relatively good-looking… could probably have a wide selection of significant others, but he chose to be with a person with significant health challenges. This seems about a million miles away from the hoards of robot-like doctors out there, particularly in the field of oncology in the SLO area. Maybe medical school and the industrialized medicine machine didn’t quite beat 100% of the empathy out of this one doctor.
Wow. If 1/2 of this is true, SLOOHHC, you got some ‘splainin’ to do.
Well that’s one way to get the bill down.(; )