Hundreds partake in SLO’s “March for Science”
April 24, 2017
Hundreds of science supporters marched the streets of San Luis Obispo on Saturday in a march to raise awareness of the importance of science in addressing society’s largest and complex issues.
At the rally that took place on Earth Day, numerous speakers addressed the large crowd at Emerson Park, including San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon. More than 300 people attended.
Similar marches happened throughout the United States and the world. With hundreds of thousands of protesters, the largest march was in Washington, D.C. The day-long celebration of science was organized by the Earth Day Network.
Yet another good reason to avoid SLO.
The list continues to grow.
No one is stopping anyone from “doing” science. Doesn’t mean that everybody gets to put their hand in the taxpayers pocket whenever they feel like it.
March for politically correct ideas about science! Awesome!
There’s no real science today. Scientists are actually people who write research grants in order to get federal money….or they work for big pharma……or a government agency.
The only thing approaching “science” today is research on how to kill large numbers of people suddenly.
The rest is just politically correct tripe. When government pays for “scientific” research, they’re not going to pay for anything that might change their narrative.
Science, the new state sponsored religion.
No, you would not be here without Science.
Go ahead and pray to the Unicorns, then pray to the Jebus of your choice.
See, no change, no effect, yet the sun shines and an apple still falls to the ground.
It’s Science, not a fable or fairy tale.
Yes. We must all think alike. Once you have chosen to think like us, you will be allowed on our campuses…
Empty slogan, only fellow flat earthers will think it’s funny. This is really about the effect of decades of education cuts.