The latest gas tax is patently unfair
April 7, 2017
Opinion by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham released a statement Thursday following the passage of SB-1, related to tax increases for transportation funding:
Today I voted against the biggest gas tax hike in California’s history. The fact is, taxpayers don’t have well-paid lobbyists in Sacramento, and protecting the interests of my community is my number one priority.
The Central Coast has a growing number of people on fixed incomes. For that population every dollar counts. Asking them to pay 70 percent more in gas taxes, and even more on car registration is not something I can stomach.
I proposed an alternative plan that would provide billions in transportation funding without raising taxes and makes transportation spending more accountable. Year after year, the state devotes nothing from the general fund for road repair and now they are asking the most vulnerable populations to make up for it – that is patently unfair.
Democratic supermajority equals more taxes and more fees. Get used to it. We are $crewed.
We don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem. Get ready for an increase in the price of everything. Energy drives the economy.
They won’t use the money to fix the roads, it all smoke and mirrors. I’m sure they will use it to prop up the dying state retirement fiasco or the bullet train to nowhere…. It just complete and total corruption!!
Thank you for representing us. I’m afraid that we the taxpayer are losing the tax battle. It seems like every government entity is on the threshold of raising their fees and taxes. Here in SLO County SLOCOG attempted to raise our taxes too with Measure J. You too opposed that, thank you. How many different taxes will they keep putting on us so that they maintain the total and incomplete incompetency and corruption that exists in Sacramento?
They are causing the swamp to rise. Eventually the swamp will get to the spillway and all of us providers will spill over and get out of California.
Thank you for representing us. I’m afraid that we the taxpayer are losing the tax battle. It seems like every government entity is on the threshold of raising their fees and taxes. Here in SLO County SLOCOG attempted to raise are taxes too with Measure J. You too opposed that, thank you. How many different taxes will they keep putting on us so that they maintain the total and incomplete incompetency and corruption that exists in Sacramento?
They are causing the swap to rise. Eventually the swamp will get to the spillway and all of us providers will spill over and get out of California.