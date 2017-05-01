Los Osos administrator to get 23 percent pay increase
April 30, 2017
By KAREN VELIE
Less than a month after the Los Osos Community Services District Board voted to increase water rates by as much by as 65 percent, the district is considering increasing the pay of its part-time administrator by 23 percent.
Six months ago, on Oct. 27, the board voted unanimously to contract with Grace Environmental Services for $78,024 a year. Because the district contracted with a consulting firm rather than a person, it was not required to pay benefits.
On May 4, the district board will do a review of its General Manager Renee Osborne and also reevaluate the contract with her company, Grace Environmental Services. The district board will also consider a proposed draft budget that has the general manager’s contract at $96,000 a year, a more than 23 percent increase.
On Friday, the same day the May 4 agenda was posted, the district sent out notices of the proposed water rate increases. Under Proposition 218, agencies must inform customers of water rate increases 45 days prior to the proposed rate hike. If more than 50 percent of customers reject the rate increase, it is void.
Nevertheless, the district needs approximately $5 million in new infrastructure including a nitrate removal facility and new wells, to ward of sea water intrusion and protect from over pumping. Because water conservation efforts led to lower revenue, the district’s water department was running in the red last year.
The proposed water rate increases are expected to bring in between $500,000 and $900,000 a year over three years.
Osborne is the district’s 16 general manager in a span of 16 years.
Al of these increases and rates that are being applied by the county, cities and community service districts are for the most part just to take care of our public servants. How many of us have received a 23% pay increase? If one looks at the budgets of these institutions you will see that every year the percentage of the budgets just keep increasing for employment (benefits and perks) while the service might stay the same or may decrease. At some point this is all going to gave in when most of our tax payment will go towards employees and services will decline. Remember that they claim that they have to do this in order to have the best or they may leave. Wouldn’t it might be nice if they did leave and the system made a correction and hired people under the same conditions that we the taxpayers are hired for our jobs?
This a fantastic photo of the exec board … Everyone smiling while they rape the district rate payers.
But where is Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill … they should be in there smiling too … POS.
Oh to get paid by the Tax Payer….the never ending Milk Cow.