Los Osos man killed in gruesome motorcycle crash
April 6, 2017
One man is dead after a car collided with a motorcycle in Los Osos on Wednesday, causing the motorcyclist to fly about 150 feet.
At about 5:30 p.m., Garrett Zavala, 36, was allegedly driving at speeds of more than 90 mph in a residential neighborhood, according to the CHP. At the same time, a Los Osos woman who was driving a Ford Focus northbound on 9th Street slowed down to turn left onto Nipomo Avenue.
Zavala was speeding southbound on 9th Street toward Nipomo Avenue, when his motorcycle collided head-on with the Focus. Upon impact, Zavala was thrown about 150 feet up 9th Street.
The driver of the Focus suffered minor injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol factored into the collision.
The little old lady had the scare of her life. I hope she is doing ok.
Fine upstanding looking young man. Nice when individuals like this do us all a favor without harm to bystanders.
I doubt that the driver of the Focus would begin to agree with you about the “without harm” part. I doubt you would feel unharmed in their place.
What is wrong with you? People referring to a person who just died as an idiot or knuckle head and saying things like “Fine upstanding looking young man. Nice when individuals like this do us all a favor without harm to bystanders.” WTF yes, he made a terrible decision. Yes, he died due to that decision and harmed another person. BUT, he was someones son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend. He wasn’t just the person who made a bad decision yesterday and payed the ultimate price. He was a person, with a life. Stop being so damn self righteous behind your keyboard at home while you sniff your own farts and drink your coffee. From the decade I spent (12-22yrs old) knowing him he was funny and kind and stood up for his friends. I had a lot of good times with this dude. Yes his life went in a bad direction at some point but don’t demonize him in his death. We all make bad decisions at some point. some worse than others but no one is perfect. Stop being a jerk.
Sorry to hear about this young man.
Attention Sheriff Department: start taking action against this type of activity that happens all the time in Los Osos. You are responsible for some or the “wild west” vibe in Los Osos where motorcycles rip through the streets. Nipomo, Willow, and the grid are becoming a haven for bikers, tuners, and gearheads racing around with no fear of penalty. Step up enforcement.
Don’t expect the Sheriff Parkinson to do anything about this since they don’t even stop their own deputies from driving drunk, at over 100mph, with their gun and a passenger. With Deputy Fellows actions to follow with no consequences it is not surprising others act just as dangerously. Maybe Deputy Fellows knew this guy since his drunk driving seems to be done in the same area.
Likely this was not the first time he drove his motorcycle recklessly and with no regard for others around and likely he could care less.
The Sheriff’s Department should take note on this, as it happened very close to their station. Los Osos has way too many speeding motorcycles. Every time I hear a speeding/accelerating motorcycle, I listen for an impact.
90 mph in a residential neighborhood that in most cases would be 25 mph? Amazing the knucklehead only killed himself and no one else.