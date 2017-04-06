Los Osos man killed in gruesome motorcycle crash

April 6, 2017

One man is dead after a car collided with a motorcycle in Los Osos on Wednesday, causing the motorcyclist to fly about 150 feet.

At about 5:30 p.m., Garrett Zavala, 36, was allegedly driving at speeds of more than 90 mph in a residential neighborhood, according to the CHP. At the same time, a Los Osos woman who was driving a Ford Focus northbound on 9th Street slowed down to turn left onto Nipomo Avenue.

Zavala was speeding southbound on 9th Street toward Nipomo Avenue, when his motorcycle collided head-on with the Focus. Upon impact, Zavala was thrown about 150 feet up 9th Street.

The driver of the Focus suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol factored into the collision.

