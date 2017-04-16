Man in ATV leads Pismo Beach police on pursuit

April 16, 2017

A man was arrested late Friday night after riding an ATV up Highway 101 from Pismo Beach into San Luis Obispo, police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers spotted Shawn Cahill, 42, of Chico driving recklessly near Price and Dolliver streets and attempted to pull him over. However, Cahill led the officers onto Highway 101 northbound where he reached speeds of 65 mph.

Cahill then ditched his ATV in a field at the north end of Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo. With the help of a police dog, officers were able to find the suspect’s hiding place.

Officers booked Cahill into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

