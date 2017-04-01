Man dies in five-vehicle crash on Highway 46

A 69-year-old man died in a five-vehicle crash on Highway 46 near the Shandon rest area on Friday.

Around 2:15 p.m., a semi-truck drove into oncoming traffic, clipped a pickup and slammed head-on into another truck. The collision killed the driver of a GMC pickup and caused the semi-truck to roll over onto its side. With the exception of the GMC driver, each of the drivers involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the driver of the semi-truck to head into oncoming traffic. Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol as factors in the collision.

The crash backed up traffic on Highway 46 for several hours. Authorities are not releasing the identity of the victim pending notification of his next of kin.

