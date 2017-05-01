Man killed in 3 car crash on Highway 46

April 30, 2017

One person was killed and two were injured Sunday afternoon in a three car collision on Highway 46 west of Paso Robles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:35 p.m., a 71-year-old Seaside man was headed eastbound on Highway 46 when his Mazda veered into the westbound lane directly in front of a tanker truck hauling 8,000 gallons of hot asphalt oil. The truck driver tried to avoid a collision, but crashed head-on into the Mazda.

The Mazda then spun back into the eastbound lane and collided with a Toyota driven by James Alvarado of Bakersfield. The Seaside man was killed in the collision and Alvarado suffered major injuries.

After colliding with the Mazda, the tanker became detached from its cab and rolled 65 feet down an embankment. The driver, 61-year-old Eduardo Calderon of Mendota, suffered minor injuries.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

Loading...