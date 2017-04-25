Man snatches woman in SLO, tries dragging her into home

A 40-year-old man allegedly grabbed a 30-year-old woman who was walking on a San Luis Obispo sidewalk on Friday and tried to drag her into a nearby apartment.

But, a friend of the victim interrupted the kidnapping and called the police. A few days later, officers arrested Evan Woods of San Luis Obispo.

At about 7 p.m., a 43-year-old woman reported that an unknown man was assaulting her friend on the sidewalk in the 11300 block of Los Osos Valley Road. Woods grabbed the victim, also a San Luis Obispo resident, and attempted to subdue her, according to a SLOPD news release.

The victim fought back against Woods, and her friend managed to quickly call 911 while yelling at the man that the police were on the way. The victim’s resistance, coupled with her friend’s response, caused Woods to abandon the assault, according to SLOPD.

Woods then fled to a nearby apartment. The victim did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the attack.

On Monday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Woods. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers served the warrant at Woods’ home and arrested him for kidnapping, battery and false imprisonment.

Officers booked Woods into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $104,000. Woods remains in custody, as of Tuesday morning.

San Luis Obispo police believe the attempted kidnapping was an isolated incident, and there is no evidence suggesting Woods is involved in similar crimes. Still, investigators request that anyone who has information about the incident call the police department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

